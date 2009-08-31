­Bass and drums had kept the time since jazz began, but in the 1950s bassists and drummers increasingly explored the wider potential of those instruments. Among them was Scott LaFaro, determined to make beautiful music in all registers on the upright bass. LaFaro had already enjoyed a distinguished career as a sideman before going on his own, playing with Chet Baker, Benny Goodman, Gunther Schuller, Stan Getz and with fellow bassist Charlie Haden in Ornette Coleman's groundbreaking band.

LaFaro's new release, Pieces of Jade, consists of an unreleased 1961 demo session with pianist Don Friedman and drummer Peter LaRoca, who gives the skins quite a workout. There is also a 1960 rehearsal with Bill Evans of "My Foolish Heart" and other odds and ends. Jazz bassists will find inspiring moments of virtuosity, while fans of '50s-'60s jazz will hear a solid set of familiar and less familiar music played in a loose, comfortable jam setting.