According to one report a national retailer began playing Christmas-themed music on July 5. According to another report repeated exposure the holiday loop of songs has caused DNA aberrations in laboratory rats.

So, consider Season for a Smile - Vol. 2 a tonic, with local artists balancing traditional sounds with original material. Driveway Thriftdwellers with Bryce Tock kick off the collection on a heartfelt note with “Here It Is Christmastime.” Tigera notches up the energy; The Quilz determinedly put a spin on the inescapable McCartney seasonal tune and Keedy shows up with a rare appearance—collaborating here with the BoDeans. Elephonic aligns nicely with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Christmas All Over Again,” adding their own wish list.

Standouts include Trapper Schoepp and Chicken Wire Empire offering John Prine’s’ tongue-in-cheek classic “Christmas in Prison” and Adam Gruel’s take on Rodney Crowell’s stark “Christmas for The Blues.”

As contrast, Radiation’s “Wintertime in the City” is brooding and heavy—a neat progression from the original by the Old 97’s. With Heart of Black’s take on “O Holy Night,” the collection comes full circle.

Album release, Season For A Smile – Vol. 2 and Team Bryce Foundation Fundraiser takes place at Anodyne, Dec. 7. Bands include: Radiation, The Quilz, Squirrel, Kat and The Hurricane, and Elephonic. More info at anodynecoffee.com/pages/concerts#/events/120865.