Sergio Moure de Oteyza: Film Music Works 2005-2017

Most contemporary movie music sounds thin and creatively impoverished. This wasn’t always so. Among the finest contemporary film composers whose music has value apart from aural wallpaper and emotional cues behind the action is Spain’s Sergio Moure de Oteyza. The two-CD set Film Music Works 2005-2017 collects his scores from an array of recent projects. Oteyza is as eclectic as he is prolific, with instrumental music suggesting the Romantic yearning of a 19th-century symphony, echoing the ambient electronica of Brian Eno and flirting with rock and pop.

