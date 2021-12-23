Seriously Deep by Boledo (MoonJune Records)

Beledo - Seriously Deep

New York remains a magnetic for musicians and a place where resumes converge. Boledo, a Uruguayan-born NYC-based multi-instrumentalist, works with a pair of musicians with diverse CVs on his new album. While Boledo sets the boundaries of melody on guitar and piano, much of the musical texture is provided by bassist Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) and drummer Kenny Grohowski (John Zorn). The trio is augmented by guests, including vocalists Kearoma Rantao and Boris Savoldelli. Seriously Deep is a fusion effort—melodic, atmospheric and occasionally furious.