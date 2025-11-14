Expand Seventy by Paul Kelly

Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly turned 70 earlier in 2025, so there is no great symbolism behind the title of his latest long-player. That sense of calling things what they are, simply and plainly, carries over to the music on Seventy.

Kelly has been at this for at least 45 years, long enough to be lauded not only by various countrymen like Nick Cave or Crowded House’s Neil Finn but also by American artists like Lucinda Williams. And this is his 30th studio LP, following closely upon last year’s Fever Longing Still.

He opens and closes Seventy with parts A and B of “Tell Us a Story,” his voice manifesting his age in the pleasing way of weatherbeaten wood or very sharp cheddar cheese, the stories ranging from fairy tales to Biblical fables, the music comforting via strummed acoustic guitar and a folk-rock arrangement.

That comfort is reminiscent of the late John Prine’s odes to everyday life: Kelly addresses a two-year-old grandchild with “Happy Birthday, Ada Mae,” as if she can understand his regrets at the world he’s leaving her, while “Made for Me” turns toward great love with a jigging rhythm and the woman’s warm response through singer Rebecca Barnard.

There is also a wryness reminiscent of latter-day Nick Lowe in the countrified “Rita Wrote a Letter” (a hard-luck sequel to an earlier Kelly song, “How to Make Gravy”) and in the subtly executed pub-rock steadiness of bandmates like drummer Peter Luscombe and guitarist/nephew Dan Kelly.

Kelly distinguishes himself with literary ambition: he fits New Zealand poet Denis Glover’s “The Magpies” cozily inside a Roger Miller frame, and he and his band cast Richard Thompsonesque darkness and shadows over the W. B. Yeats poem “Sailing to Byzantium.”

That Paul Kelly can do credit to each poem with his own craft attests to how he has earned a living in music. Seventy attests to how well he continues to earn that living.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Buy Seventy on Amazon here.