On his newest album, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. The fluid saxophonist draws from blues roots as well as the ambitions of post-World War II jazz; echoes of hard bop and ’70s fusion are heard. Song titles such as “Gravity” and “Centrifugal Force” refer to the theoretical inspiration Beddage derives from hard science.