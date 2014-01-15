Shirish Korde & Deepti Navaratna: KA (Svarasa Records)

×

Deepti Navaratna and Sheela Bringi are working toward similar destinations along distinct avenues. Both are highly accomplished Indian-American vocalists who studied under maestros from India. Both are finding ways to combine East with West, but by different means. Working with composer Shirish Korde, Navaratna glides across the octaves in a set of subtle, occasionally jarring modernist pieces that sound influenced by India’s classical music tradition. Bringi is doing much the same thing in a pop format, infusing her Indipop with jazz dynamics.