Expand Singin’ to an Empty Chair, by Ratboys

Famously, something that isn’t broken doesn’t need to be fixed, but it can be tweaked, refined, experimented upon and, one hopes, improved. Chicago-based indie band Ratboys do all those things on their enlivening sixth album, Singin’ to an Empty Chair.

They stick with Chris Walla, the former Death Cab For Cutie member who co-produced 2023’s The Window. Using a cabin in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin as a creative starting point, he and Ratboys prod and stretch their basic materials of pop, rock and country.

As usual, lyricist and singer Julia Steiner sounds almost instinctively tuneful, as well as deceptively innocent in the manner of other female alt-rock singers like Dentist’s Emily Bornemann and the Belair Lip Bombs’ Maisie Everett. In their cases and in hers, that innocence is actually candor.

“Open Up” starts the album and mingles pleasurably hazy medium tempos with jangly Byrdsian notes and quickly revved-up and revved-down grunge riffs supplied by Steiner and Dave Sagan, while she slowly coaxes the person she’s addressing to “pick all the locks inside our heads.”

With “Light Night Mountains All That,” bassist Sean Neumann and drummer Marcus Nuccio show they still can lock ferociously into harder beats to match Steiner’s tough, accusatory repetition of “you didn’t care” before the song departs amid curious, calm squibs of noise.

The increasing confidence within Ratboys really comes out with longer tracks like “Just Want You to Know the Truth,” a pedal steel-tinged ballad that, like some of the best later Wilco songs, undramatically shifts tones and elements to create tension inside an unhurried pastoral pace.

After “What’s Right,” which could be a song from the War on Drugs with a much more flirtatious interaction between melody and rhythm, the seven-minute “Burn It Down” carries the scorned menace of the Cranberries’ “Zombie.” On Singin’ to an Empty Chair, Ratboys once again embrace the messy mass of human emotions inside their simple beauties.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Get Singin' to an Empty Chair on Amazon here.