Expand Some Songs We Allegedly Know by Francesca and the Night Sky 'Some Songs We Allegedly Know' by Francesca and the Night Sky

This short album with a self-deprecating title is the result of a grandmotherly Milwaukee folk music veteran teaming with three dudes to some refreshingly peculiar tunes. Fran Cohen Brown, who records under her full first name, hasn't issued an album of original songs in about a decade. Though her past efforts have included additional musicians, she's now recording with the group regularly accompanying her for Francesca's shows about town.

The three-piece Night Sky, either knowingly and/or naively, summon Scottish musical spirits from the 1980s often enough throughout Some Songs We Allegedly Know. Namely, they recall the folk-pop-funky hybrid of aggregations like Del Amitri and Orange Juice. The touches of amiable cowpunk loping and an arresting interpolation of what may be a klezmer element complement the overall approach. Their lyrics are just cryptic enough to often simultaneously sound encouraging and snarky; and Francesca's voice easily slides from sultry croon to humorous peevishness, among other tacks she takes and emotions she conveys.

That she's inspired to engage in a bit of scat singing makes the project all the cooler. Some Songs is a definite departure from Francesca's folkie past into a lighthearted, idiosyncratic direction that deserves a greater audience.

Purchase Some Songs We Allegedly Know here.