'Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera' by Miguel Zenón (Miel Music)

Ismael Rivera was legendary in Puerto Rico and 30 years after his death, is still influencing younger generations of musicians. Witness Sonero, an album of material associated with Rivera, one of the great exponents of mid-century Puerto Rican dance music. Sonero refers to Rivera’s style of improvising words and melodies over a repeated rhythm—grist for prolific saxophonist Miguel Zenón and his lively combo. In a way, Rivera was like a rapper, a master of rhyme spinning. The voice is missing but Sonero will serve as a solid introduction of Rivera to jazz fans.