Songs of Future Past by Sabertooth Swing

New Orleans has always been fertile ground for music but its influence on American and world culture became apparent only in the 1910. By this time, the first recordings of a new music called jazz began to circulate. By the ‘20s, jazz achieved the status rock would hold in the ‘60s and hip-hop has today. The New Orleans-based Sabertooth Swing delves into the old-time jazz of their city without sounding exactly old time. The arrangement of familiar standards such as the murder ballad “Frankie & Johnny” is joyously contemporary and their take on Irving Berlin’s eternal “Blue Skies” preserves the underlying melancholy in a fresh setting. And the presence of Tom Waits’ “Chocolate Jesus” and Phish’s “Lawn Boy” take the set out of Dixieland. Vocalist-trumpeter Dan Ruch keeps it rooted in sync with now.