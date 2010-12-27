­A Sicilian expatriate living in Berlin, ­Sonia Brex sings and writes cosmopolitan pop songs at once contemporary and yet filled with fleeting memories of music past. The melancholy title track is vaguely bossa nova and flows easily into the electronic, robotic rhythms of the Kraftwerk-conjuring “Frühling in Berlin.” Much of the music is like a dream, strangely familiar but hard to pin down. Brex' voice is often an expressive blank, but it waxes playful on the upbeat “A Little Bird,” a catchy tune that could be Top-40 in someone's alternative universe.