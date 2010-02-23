×

Statobahn, foundedby Milwaukeemusic vets David Hucke and Peter Torres, plays heavy rock with a decidedlyprogressive edge. Bludgeoning guitars agitate against the more celestial tonesof organ and other keyboards. The act has a secret weapon, too, in DebbieSeeger's thumping bass. None of the four songs on the group’s debut begs for aclub remix, but this quintet isn’t shy about mining the occasional groove. Asbefitting a band with such expansive proclivities, Statobahn’s lyrics trafficin big concepts. The somewhat vague couplets concerning existential direnessboth cosmological and personal conspire with vocals a bit shy of the task athand. It’s the weakest link in an otherwise strong effort that keeps Milwaukee art rock ingood stead.

Statobahn performs 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Rooters.



