Expand Stay Soft, by Ellie Jackson

Given the right state of mind Ellie Jackson’s album Stay Soft could be the perfect soundtrack for an altered form of transportation thanks to her real or imagined verbal sleights-of-hand.

From the get-go, a seismic shift is engaged between the instrumental chaos and Jackson’s delirious vocals. On the title cut Jackson winds and winds--eventually unwinding, singing, “Love is such an easy thing to say,” as if trying to convince herself, before a chorus of glossolalia’d “Hey-hey-hey-hey” melts into the distorted music. In a jolt, the tune ends with what could be the sound of an elevator door opening at its appointed stop.

Half-listening, if the title track lyric could be misinterpreted from “easy” to “evil,” then the lysergic bridge of “Time is Like Taffy” might be transposed from “I don’t want to wash my own back anymore,” to “watch.” At a noisy gig, it would be easy to imagine Jackson an unreliable narrator, altering her lyrics as the mood struck her.

“Small talk makes me squirm,” Jackson plainly admits in “1000 Head of Garlic.” The song looms musically leaning onto another cathartic chant, repeating “never gonna find another good woman in, this city again” as it breaks down into a chorus of voices offering solidarity.

Recalling the slim discography of Appleton songwriter Susan Howe, Jackson’s songs are enhanced here by little production touches, and there by smudges of psychedelia—none that distracts from what might have simply been an album of folk songs. The sum, in this case, becomes something greater than the parts. Her name is on the cover, but Jackson’s gift is her generosity in collaboration with the musicians, vocalists and producers who are part of this album.

Seemingly out of the blue, “Into the Blue” takes center stage, a pop song that could be an outtake by The Beths with Jackson wondering, “I forget how we first met. Was it building pipe bombs or marihuana cigarettes?” Issuing a slanted and enchanted soft bulletin, “American Dream” questions the status quo, with Jackson’s soaring vocal performance delivering a musical midlife crisis.

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