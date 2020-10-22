Sun Trance, Nothing is Sacred and Shapeshifters by Markus Reuter (MoonJune Records)

German guitarist-engineer Markus Reuter works in a variety of configurations across a sonic terrain so broad that each of his three new albums (released simultaneously under slightly altered group names) occupies a different point on the audio spectrum.

Sun Trance builds from ‘60s minimalism as its dreamy composition evolves in the hands of Reuter, a vibraphonist and a 10-piece orchestra. Peaks of intensity arrive through Reuter’s blazing guitar, while each of the other participants adds their own thread to the spreading sonic tapestry. Nothing is Sacred is furious and jazz based (hate to say “jazz-rock” with all of those bad connotations) ignited by fiery playing by Reuter with King Crimson violinist David Cross adding to the wailing, deliberate discord. The searing heaviness is offset to a degree by ambient soundscapes. Different from the other two albums, Shapeshifters is an ominously ambient sonic lab, an improv for electric string instruments, drums and synthesizers with harsh, rockish timbres amidst the free flow of audio ideas.

To read more album reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.