Expand Superbloom, by Jessie Ware

While the lurid sartorial and substance excesses of the disco era have not made significant comebacks, disco music has stayed alive, and lively, with such 21stt-century releases as Kylie Minogue’s last three studio albums (especially 2020’s Disco), Robyn’s reemergence this year with Sexistential, and Jessie Ware’s 2023 disc That! Feels Good!

Superbloom, Ware’s That! follow-up and her sixth album overall, gets even deeper into the glitter and glamour of classic disco music—the music that has lasted mainly as pop art, not as cheesiness to be enjoyed pseudo-ironically—than its predecessor.

The English singer and songwriter and a variety of co-creators, including Barney Lister (who recently has worked with rising neo-soul star Olivia Dean) and longtime collaborator James Ford (who has also worked with Blur and Arctic Monkeys), swim in the deep sensuality and decadent sweetness of 1970s dancefloor music.

The title track epitomizes the album’s approach with strings that evoke the Motown maturity of Marvin Gaye from 1971 onward, a grandiosely playful backing choir, a bassline that enters and leaves as if knowing how much booty it will shake, and production whose airiness suggests that writhing bodies should fill the spaces inside the song.

Of course, it wouldn’t be disco without camp and vamp, and “Mr. Valentine” offers a generous scoop of each through a stage-whispered chant to the titular man, synthesizer notes that explode like Day-Glo water balloons, and a bouncy rhythm of the sort that producers of aerobics videos would rip off in the early 1980s.

In balladic numbers like “Love You” and “16 Summers,” though, the vibe becomes more restrained, and Ware vocally curtsies toward the melodic delicacy of Whitney Houston’s quieter side with the same power and authority she brings when promising heat and love in “Sauna” and “Mon Amour.”

Superbloom is modern disco, all right; it’s just modern disco as made by a full-grown woman who needs downtime between dances.

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Get Superbloom on Amazon here.