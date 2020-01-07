Ted Quinlan, 'Absolutely Dreaming'

Canadian Ted Quinlan brings an impressive resume to his latest album, including sessions with Michael Brecker, Freddie Hubbard and Chet Baker. Perhaps the guitarist tips his hat to the latter on Absolutely Dreaming’s opening track, “Cheticamp,” whose reflective moments echo the cool trumpeter. Quinlan’s playing soars to melodic heights with dynamic playfulness. The shifting tempos on the album’s nine original compositions are maintained by pianist Brian Dickinson, bassist Kieran Overs and drummer Ted Warren, an ensemble as in sync as the proverbial fingers in a glove.