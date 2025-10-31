Expand The Free Slave by Roy Brooks

Detroit-reared drummer Roy Brooks was best known as a sideman for Horace Silver, Sonny Stitt, Chet Baker and others. He also led his own combo, captured one night in 1970 by the Left Bank Jazz Society, a group of enthusiasts who promoted jazz concerts at various Baltimore venues for 5 p.m. all-ages shows. Recorded by Orville O’Brien (father to Sugarhill Gang’s Master Gee), The Free Slave unwinds at a mostly unrushed pace. On the 12-minute title track, Brooks’ deep soul, backbeat-powered groove sets the platform for solos by trumpeter Woody Shaw and saxophonist George Coleman. Brooks worked samba undertones into “Five for Max” and his rhythmically wiry “Understanding.” The tempo rises for bassist Cecil McBee’s “Will Pan’s Walk,” give rise to some sprinting by pianist Hugh Lawson.