'The Merriest' by Jane Monheit

For veteran jazz chanteuse Jane Monheit, Christmas is all about warm affection, both romantic and neighborly. That, at least, is the impression she gives on her second seasonal album, The Merriest. Its nine selections fit her naturally saucy delivery, and the majority of them fit her propensity to interpret the works of songwriters comprising the mid-20th century Great American Songbook. She arguably adds a page by being the first artist to record a previously unissued number by late Broadway mainstay Cy Coleman.

The Merriest’s arrangements include a gingerly applied march intro and an Afro-Latin rumble in places that fit just right, however unexpected they first may sound. A duet with John Pizzarelli may be a bit mushy for some, but good for it not being another rendering of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Depending on the band she has in tow and her set list on winter tours, Monheit could provide a less flashy, more subdued alternative to Mariah Carey'’s self-declared rule as holiday queen.