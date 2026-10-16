Expand The Path, by Josh Warren

The Path marks the debut of Toronto-via-Victoria bassist/composer Josh Warren as a bandleader. Never mind that he has yet to graduate college. Warren leads his five players graciously, allowing copious brass, keyboard and electric guitar soloing in five pieces whose fusion jazz trappings glimmer in a sunny peacefulness that never lacks for rhythmic momentum.

That's not before, however, opening with a number sounding like “Seinfeld” soundtrack music adapted to a joyous New Orleans Dixieland funeral. That jaunty introduction leads to a shift into a more relaxed, but no less conversational energy among the players throughout the album. With the titular track coming in tat the middle of a project that commences on "Gratitude" and ends with "What Remains," Warren makes a programmatic statement, one wherein he almost quietly, but assuredly, makes an opening impression that he has already established bona fides of which he and whichever musicians he has in tow are fully capable of expanding upon in engaging, satisfying directions.