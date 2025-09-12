Expand The Resurrection Game by Emma Swift

“I’ve never done anything in half measure,” Emma Swift croons in “No Happy Endings,” the third track on The Resurrection Game, and she’s neither kidding nor bragging. The Australian native did, after all, introduce herself with 2020’s Blonde on the Tracks, bringing Bob Dylan songs under her spell.

On her first full-length of all-original songs, Swift turns heartbreak and madness into lavish Americana. To accomplish this, she draws upon many busy hands in Nashville, the city she moved to in 2013: producer and instrumentalist Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell), pedal steel guitarist Spencer Cullum (Miranda Lambert), and bassist Eli Beaird (Luke Bryan), among others.

She and they draw atmosphere from Chale Abbey Studios, on the Isle of Wight south of the English coastline, but the frequent use of strings and the overall smoothness recall the Music Row days of countrypolitan creators like Owen Bradley, combined with the intelligence of Lambert or Kacey Musgraves.

With her melodicism and breathing, Swift also recalls Jewel at her most controlled and Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins at her most introspective. As the tempo rarely gets faster than a slow-motion pirouette or a 16-rpm roundelay, she allows herself considerable time and room to hold up each feeling and thought like a bejeweled puzzle piece.

The music assembles the puzzles: the rueful pitting of faith against reality in the piano plaintiveness of “Catholic Girls Are Easy,” the loving gaze on the destruction in the crisp church-bell chiming and ghostly choir of “Beautiful Ruins,” the dreaming of and hoping for a second chance in the reverberating Calexico guitar chords and thundercloud rumble of the title track.

Swift and Lehning risk becoming too tasteful with the approach and the material, but she finds subtle ways to dramatize without bombast. She doesn’t do this work in half measure, yet she is measured.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Stream The Resurrection Game here.