The Riverwest Aces: “Aces and Eights”

by

Wild Bill Hickock’s last poker game is the opening image on “Aces and Eights.” The CD single by Milwaukee’s Riverwest Aces has almost as many verses as a Bob Dylan song and tells tales of dread across two centuries. An Americana gauze is stretched across the framework of a four-square beat. The spare arrangement includes sadly sawed violin and faintly foreboding saxophone, enhancing the dirge-like impression of a soundtrack to a half-remembered nightmare. The tone will remind longtime local music fans of latter-day work by the late poet-player Martin Jack Rosenblum.

Full disclosure: One member of The Riverwest Aces, Blaine Schultz, is employed by the Shepherd Express.