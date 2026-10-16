Expand The Shel Talmy Recordings, by David Bowie

David Bowie honored mid-‘60s London with Hunky Dory (1971), his album of cover songs from that milieu. Less heard is the music Bowie made when he made the London scene. The Shel Talmy Recordings collects 22 of those tracks, four ot them alternate takes, the rest released at the time by his early groups, Davie Jones and The Lower Third and The Mannish Boys. Mostly written by Bowie, they range from rave-up blues rock to melancholy balladry, decent impressions of soul (complete with horns) to jubilant mod rock and inklings of psychedelia to come. The author of album’s detailed booklet disputes the old story of Bowie’s disputes with Talmy, an American expat producer-Svengali. Already a formidable talent on these 1965 recordings, Bowie occasionally echoed his roots on later tracks such as “The Jean Genie.”

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