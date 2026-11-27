Expand The Tiberi Tapes by John Coltrane

The reel-to-reel hisses, the fidelity is low—but it’s there, in moments of time in the development of John Coltane, one of the last century’s signal artists. The Tiberi Tapes was recorded by clarinetist and fan Frank Tiberi. He followed Coltrane to Philadelphia and New York club dates from 1960 to 1964, dragging a portable but clunky Transcoder to shows and hitting play.

The jams that fill this two-CD set are long and intricate as Coltrane attacks fragments of melody with shrill intent. Included are numbers familiar from his repertoire (“Giant Steps”) as well as pieces that never made it to the recording studio. Tiberi’s recorder captured tinkling glasses and conversations, putting listeners at the bar as Coltrane soloes, accompanied by McCoy Tyner, Eric Dolphy, Elvins Jones and a shifting gallery of jazz giants.

Get The Tiberi Tapes on Amazon here.