And that’s just it:Thee Midniters were capable of doing several things very well without everquite developing a sound of their own, except perhaps in their final year, whentheir arrangements for brass and woodwinds brought them to jazz rocknotfusion, but closer to Chicago Transit Authority. One imagines Thee Midniterswere called on to be all-around entertainers at the crowded dances where theyhoned their skillsan ace garage punk band one number and slow-dance group thenext. They recorded many covers, including decent versions of songs as variedas “Yesterday” and “Devil With a Blue Dress” that made no one forget theBeatles or Mitch Ryder. Occasionally, they overstepped. Little Willie G. was afine singer, but asking him to sing “Strangers in the Night” only raisedunwarranted comparisons to Sinatra.
Even within the lessrigid, emerging formats of the late ’60s, Thee Midniters weren’t destined forglobal stardom. Instead, the band members became stars in their ownneighborhood, balancing romance with swaggerlocal heroes entertaining theirfans and setting an example for Chicano musicians to come.