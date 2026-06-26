Expand Then Again, by Rodney Crowell

After releasing The Outsider in 2005, Americana singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell recorded another album with the same backing band. Then he shelved it, for reasons that evidently made more sense to him at the time than they do now. That’s why Then Again arrives a couple decades late.

Crowell, whose first solo album came out in 1978, has added a fresh LP to his discography every year or two since shelving Then Again. Its 10 songs don’t create any jarring discontinuity, although two key players—bassist Michael Rhodes and mentor Guy Clark—departed the mortal world in 2023 and 2016, respectively.

Clark doesn’t sound like a ghost in “Are You One of Us?” Instead, he is the grizzled voice of hardscrabble reality in the midst of a steady-rolling roots-rocker that could be Crowell’s version of the kind of rise-up callout that Billy Bragg sends from the other side of the Atlantic.

There is a ghost, albeit an accidental one, on the album: “If I Could Speak to Leonard,” a newer track written before the 2016 death of Leonard Cohen, now serves as a eulogy delivered through border-town folk music. Whether that border town sits between one country and another or between the living and the dead doesn’t really matter.

Crowell fills the rest of the track list with dark, devious electrified folk (“I Won’t Lie”), gently joyful bluegrass-brushed country (“Bring It on Home to Memphis”) and a talking-blues hick-hop variation on a previously released song (“Whatcha Gonna Do Now #2,” with Chely Wright and Lyle Lovett).

All this, including his timeworn voice, is familiar yet welcome. He closes Then Again with another newer track, “Go Light a Candle,” a benediction given an even kindlier light by his old friend and collaborator Emmylou Harris.

If an entire album had to be slipped into the archives for 20 years to allow Harris to sing this beautifully about faith, the wait was worth it.

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Get Then Again on Amazon here.