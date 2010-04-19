×

Tito Gonzales beganperforming in Cuba,singing and playing the diminutive local guitar called the tres. Somehow, he made his way to San Francisco and formed a band with fellowCuban expatriates, Son de Cuba. Their new album is a band effort in sound, withcrisp arrangements for horns, piano and a rumba line of percussion. Al Doblar la Esquina was recorded in Havana and captures theclassic sound of Cuban dance bands, topped with Gonzales' smooth, confidentvocals in call and response with his bandmates.



