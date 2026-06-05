Traces of Brazil Voices of Toronto, by Oná Ensemble

Expand Traces of Brazil Voices of Toronto, by Ona Ensemble

Oná Ensemble’s latest is an EP entitled Traces of Brazil Voices of Toronto. The group is a Canadian eclectic chamber jazz that practice jazz with more than just a trace of Brazilian choro influence.

Choro is a style of Brazilian music that originated in Rio De Janeiro and is heavily tied into Brazilian culture, borrowed partially from Samba and African influences with added European musical influence. Representing this blend of jazz and Brazilian choro, the songs are titled in English and Portuguese.

The EP contains the subtle sounds of smooth jazz but adds a little flair and complexion in its sound that differentiates it from the sound of popular American jazz classics. Its music is uptempo and its heavy use of reed instruments is noticeable on each track; in many of the tracks, the reed instruments lead while the horns take a backseat, establishing a background for the reeds to flourish. This sound is especially obvious on Sentimental.

On the other hand, the closing track, Sambado (Samba in English) begins with drums dominating the sound and varies throughout the track between horns and reeds leading. The EP is a refreshing jazz ensemble sound, a mix of Brazilian culture and music with traditional jazz elements reminiscent of the sounds of New Orleans and the old South side of Chicago.

Get Traces of Brazil Voices of Toronto here.