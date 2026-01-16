Expand Tragic Magic by Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore

Utilizing centuries-old harps and decades-old analog synthesizers from the collection of the Musée de la Musique, Mary Lattimore and Julianna Barwick could easily have made Tragic Magic too precious and fragile to be borne. Instead, they have spun musical threads as diaphanous and sticky as spiderwebs.

Yet each composer has spent enough time with her respective crafts—Lattimore as a harpist with classical training; Barwick as a singer with choral background and electronica experience; both with solo careers starting in the early 2010s—that the webs are more immediately elaborate pleasures than unexpected accomplishments.

They remain ensnaring: “Perpetual Adoration” combines Barwick’s layers of voice, a Sequential Circuits PROPHET-5 synth (c. 1975) and an Érard double double-movement harp (1873) into a waltz that expands to fill the Philharmonie de Paris, where the album was recorded; and “Rachel’s Song,” a cover of a Vangelis song, builds upon falling rain and a slow synth pulse until an intense, swollen yearning haunts the music.

“Temple of the Winds,” a song written by Roger Eno after a 2019 lunch with Barwick and Lattimore, suggests his understanding of their interplay, with Barwick’s vocal elegance swooping and soaring through Lattimore’s strong dexterity on a delicate Jacob Hochbrucker harp from 1728. Barwick’s Steinway piano chords represent the place where the collaborators can land.

Their collaboration floats not just between earth and sky but also between baroque and modern, with “Stardust” gliding on the onramp toward Kraftwerk’s “Autobahn,” while “Haze with No Haze” stretches variations on a single, soothing passage of melody into a kind of hushed chant that lasts for more than seven minutes.

Throughout Tragic Magic, Barwick and Lattimore refuse to regard old tech as museum pieces. They confidently coax vibrant music from instruments that are meant to be played. Their webs enhance rather than enshroud the clarity of these sounds.

