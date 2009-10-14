Tyondai Braxton

×

Braxton’s second solo album, the first since formingthe hugely successful math-rock super-group Battles, won’t necessarily appealto all the scene kids who found themselves at house parties engrossed in thatgroup’s epic, grind-inducing “Atlas.” But those who temper their CrystalCastles records with Frank Zappa’s YellowShark or some more recent material by The Residents will find a lot toenjoy here.

While there aren’t any of Battles’ pounding beats,Braxton does make use of his usual bag of tricks, including jabbing guitars,kazoos, loops and whistles, all augmented by the Wordless Music Orchestra.“Uffe’s Woodshop” comes closest to sounding like what you’d expect from aBattles album, with its rapid-fire staccato arpeggios and swirling electronicChipmunks vocals. “Unfurling” is a bit of dissonant soundscaping complete withexploding firecrackers, a sound you’d expect would offer connotations ofchildhood and joy to the listener, but actually manages to add to the track’screepiness. “J. City” is a deceptively radio-friendly guitar-loop-driven track,more accessible than most of Braxton’s work, solo or otherwise, and yet rightat home on this avant-orchestral album, a serious compositional achievementwith plenty of seriously playful moments.



