Uncle Mike and His Polka Band

Considering the good vibes that polka seems to naturally engender, it's something of a wonder that the children's market hasn't been further exploited. Milwaukee bandleader/radio announcer Mike Schneider goes a long way in remedying that with Pint Size Polkas. The polka, waltz and schottische material sounds musically authentic to the Slovenian-American style Schneider proffers outside of his guise as Uncle Mike, replete with banjo to accompany Schneider's accordion.

Ditties about drinking milk, recognizing numbers and taking naps may be especially geared toward junior ears, but some of the numbers are obvious repertoire favorites for audiences of any age. Schneider truly does sound like a doting uncle wanting to bring some ethnic culture and amusement to his nieces and nephews. The only thing that could improve future volumes would be the addition of background voices from Uncle Mike's target demographic.