Milwaukee's Union Pulse sounds like what country rock might have evolved into had it not been homogenized post-Eagles. The band also counts early-'90s rockers such as Counting Crows and Soul Asylum as key influences. All those sounds are evidenced in Love and Addiction, along with a literary aura about their lyrics. With a punkier edge, alt country might be a proper appellation for Union Pulse's style, but local lovers of Americana (i.e., country that's likely too smart and/or idiosyncratic to reap commercial airplay) should be pleased to have Union Pulse around these parts.