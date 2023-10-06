Urban Desire and …And I Mean It! by Genya Ravan

'Urban Desire' by Genya Ravan

It would be easy to peg Genya Ravan as a blues-rock shouter. She could belt out a song to beat the band, literally, and match Janis Joplin for sheer projection. But a closer listen to the new reissues of her classic albums, Urban Desire (1978) and …And I Mean It! (1979), also positions her as the brasher, younger sister of the ‘60s New York girl groups.

Urban Desire in particular is date-stamped as a product of late-‘70s, pre-gentrification NYC. Lou Reed is even heard on one of her few original numbers, “Aye Colorado,” sharing urban storytelling as guest co-vocalist. She also covered John Cale’s “Darling I Need You.”

'...And I Mean It!' by Genya Ravan

Ravan produced the Dead Boys’ debut and was considered punk adjacent. But her choice of musicians brought her closer to ‘70s hard rock, infused by pianist Charlie Giordano with big city romance. Often Ravan sounds like a girl who could have hung with young Bruce Springsteen on E Street. Probably, she did.

