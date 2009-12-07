Various Artists

×

Already havingrefined his famous “wall of sound,” a monophonic Wagnerian approach to rock-accentedpop, producer Phil Spector turned his talents to producing a holiday album. A Christmas Gift for You (1963) was atour de force featuring singers from Spector’s stable of recording artists,including Darlene Love and The Ronettes, performing “Frosty the Snowman,”“White Christmas” and other familiar sleigh bell tunes in the soulful,rocked-up context of his wall of sound production. This season’s CD reissue,the classic’s umpteenth repackaging, serves as a reminder that Spectorsprinkled magic in his studio in the decade before he began his long descentinto darkness.



