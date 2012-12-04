Various Artists

This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtrodden, forsaken and outlawed (which may encompass 98% of America today). It begins with a rip-snorting rendition of his cold-blooded “Folsom Prison Blues” by Brandi Carlile. Yet Cash was humble enough to identify and record great songs by others, which are included in this celebratory compilation. Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” which trad-country archivist Cash had covered in 2002, was performed by Lucinda Williams. She delivers with a voice that sounds like a train of pain barreled right through her heart. Among the performers: Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Shooter Jennings and The Carolina Chocolate Drops.