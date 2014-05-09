Various Artists: Looking Into You: A Tribute to Jackson Browne (Music Road Records)

×

Jackson Browne was a professional songwriter long before becoming a recording artist. He was part of the late-’60s New York scene (Nico recorded his songs) but became identified with the mellow California of the ’70s. Everything Browne stood for seemed unfashionable in the ’80s, yet his songs inspired enough musicians that the producers of Looking into You had no trouble gathering nearly two dozen players for the first-ever Browne tribute album. None of the performances can be called revelatory, but Lyle Lovett, Lucinda Williams, Joan Osborne, Bruce Springsteen and the rest deliver credible, heartfelt renditions of familiar and less familiar numbers.