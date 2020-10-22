Verteophonic by mood vertigo

The debut album by mood vertigo reunites three members of Milwaukee’s Carnival Strippers, the band that reached for the major label brass ring in 1994.

Since then, ringleader Kirk McFarlin, who also played with The Tambours, Ecotour and Fabulon Triptometer, put music mostly on the back burner, save for a 2016 solo album. His return with mood vertigo delivers a brilliant project that features a trio of lead vocalists (himself, Loey Nelson and Lori Jablonski) who wade into pop, psychedelia and techno to various degrees. The opening cut “Not Afraid” features Nelson’s voice celebrating worldwide positivism – a chill anthem for these times. Anchored by Mike Hoffmann’s guitar riff “My New Air” presents McFarlin’s charming everyman vocals in a recurring theme -- looking to the future.

Primarily produce in an iOS environment on a tablet, Verteophonic demonstrates old dogs successfully learning new tricks. Think about this: a cover of The Shocking Blue’s 1972 song “Ink Pot” on an album created mainly from virtual/online collaborations. The future is now.

To read more album reviews, click here.

To read more articles by Blaine Schultz, click here.