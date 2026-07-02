Expand Visitor, by Sienna Spiro

Sienna Spiro has a way of singing as though every lover could be, or really is, her very last. It seems unlikely that this London-born, 20-year-old singer and songwriter has already been wrung out by a choke chain of love affairs, but she certainly sounds convincingly experienced and heartbroken.

Her first full album, Visitor, contains enough imaginative sympathy to push older listeners—people who, to paraphrase Jason Isbell, remember when they could remember when they loved someone—to feel again what younger listeners often wish they could not feel.

Omer Fedi, the executive producer and primary co-producer of Visitor, is 26 and thus among those younger listeners. He’s expanded from hip-hop to alternative soul with SZA and pop-punk with Machine Gun Kelly. As co-writer of eight of the ten songs here, he shores up Spiro’s romanticism.

She is not shy about her sources: Visitor opens with “This Is My House,” which in turn opens with an extended sample of “My House,” a 1975 declaration of defiantly independent devotion from late poet and activist Nikki Giovanni that leads into Spiro’s own assertion of property rights, driven by a more modern groove.

On that beginning track and on much of the rest of Visitor, horns punch up and strings sweeten the groove, and all instrumentation (self-)consciously echoes old-fashioned R&B and Swinging ‘60s pop.

“Time, You & Me” epitomizes the approach, capturing the doomy subtext of a Connery-era James Bond theme while spotlighting the sweep of Spiro’s voice over a tale of missed opportunities and endless regret.

And Spiro’s voice, more than the production and musicianship, sells the half-his-age eroticism of “He’s Not My Baby, I’m His,” the piano-avec-orchestra torching of “You Stole the Show,” and the relatively subdued lounge-jazz finale “Mono No Aware.” Her womanly hoarseness tempers her grandeur and imbues Visitor with disconcerting maturity.

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Get Visitor on Amazon here.