Vitttorio Grigolo

Tenor Vittorio Grigolo has been hailed as one of opera's great emeging vices, and on is second American release, the young Italian shows every sign of fulfilling his promise Arrivederci is actually more interesting than the usual collection of arias showcasing the talents of a particular singer. Along with selections by Verdi, Mozart and Puccini are choice cuts from early 20th century Italian popular music steeped in the traditions from which classical opera emerged. With the spot-on, spirited accompaniment of the Orchestra del Teatro Regio di Parma, Grigolo wraps his sensitive, passionate, intensely musical voice around the words and melodies. Grigolo, who cuts a handsome figure on stage, is becoming better know in the U.S. and will star in the Los Angeles Opera's production of Romeo et Juliette in November.