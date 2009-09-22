×

Milwaukee’sCollections of Colonies of Bees have been doing electro-acoustic post-rock formore than a decade. The group’s friend, alt folkie Justin Vernon of Eau Claire’s Bon Iver,has become an internationally hailed indie sensation over the past couple ofyears. Their collaborative act, Volcano Choir, brings together the best ofeveryone involved. Systematic staccato motifs, surging crescendos, drones,plinks and chimes mesh organically with Vernon’stempered, haunted musings.

The latter may not be born of the same grief thatinspired Bon Iver’s breakout, For Emma,Forever Ago, but Vernonsounds as beautifully forlorn as ever. When the proceedings threaten to breakinto chaos, they remain grounded in Vernon’sanguished tone and the Collections’ nimble discipline. The balance ofexperimentalism and accessibility certainly will draw fans of Volcano Choir’sconstituent members, but those who appreciate bands with similarly diversesensibilities, such as Sigur Ros and Grizzly Bear, may likewise want to get tothe center of this Volcano.



