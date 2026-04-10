Expand What is ~Nois, by ~Nois

Although What Is ~Nois is not the first album from this Chicago-based all-saxophone quartet, it serves as an accessibly fascinating introduction to a potentially daunting group. Daunting because, as noted, all four members play saxophones and, as not noted until after this comma, ~Nois commissions new music from contemporary composers.

With four distinct works from four distinct artistes, this collection presents not only the range but also the ambition of ~Nois. “Sun Thrower,” the nearly 10-minute opening track, finds each main player—János Csontos on baritone sax, Jordan Lulloff on tenor, Natalia Warthen on alto, and Julian Velasco on soprano—reveling, technically and emotionally, in the vistas offered by composer Darian Donovan Thomas.

At the same time, ~Nois experiments, playfully, with other tools, including Velasco’s skirling passages with an EWI (electronic wind instrument) and Lulloff’s textured ambient waves via keyboards. That experimentation doesn’t entirely ease the transition into Aeryn Jade Santillan’s “Alternate Endings,” on which the saxes contend with Santillan’s processed heavy-metal shrieks and thudding bass.

Yet ~Nois and Santillan shape urgent coherence from potential chaos, smoothing the slowdown into Francisco del Pino’s “Invisible.” Pellucid guitar, played by del Pino, creates gulfs of tension where the saxophonists can float notes as if they are meditative thoughts given increasingly disquieting voices, until a tempo increase and contrapuntal crossings allow a climactically cut-off resolution.

Many contributions come from other saxophonists, including Travis Laplante, whose three-part “Running in a Field of Flowers” suite forms approximately the last 21 minutes of the album, and Nick Zoulek, who takes over for Warthen on alto on that suite.

Not unsurprisingly varied—including blizzards of notes during “I. Meditation” and long drones during “II. Descent”—Laplante’s suite closes with “III. Searing Joy,” a title fulfilled by magnificence shared in solos and among ensemble moments. On What Is ~Nois, ~Nois is an amiable, compelling invitation to avant-gardism.

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Get What is ~Nois online here.