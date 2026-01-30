Expand Where the Ashes Glow, by Concrete Husband

Although the second full-length from Concrete Husband—also known as Carlos Aguilar, a DJ, flutist, and composer—is undoubtedly a fluid and intelligent combination of organic and electronic sources, it often sounds as if it merely has captured echoes, in the cavernous spaces beneath his home base of NYC, of things sung and played long ago.

Those echoes lend a hint of literalism to Aguilar’s identity as an “underground” musician; the symbolic side of that identity takes shape through his creation of potent atmospheres and textures. Two years after Concrete Husband’s debut album, Piel, envisioned the darkened edges of the dancefloor, Where the Ashes Glow heads for the club exit.

EDM rhythms don’t entirely disappear: “The Red Carpet Inn” eases toward a frenetic synth loop and then a synth swirl, each waiting for a heavy techno beat that never actually drops, and “I Heard Her Sing” mixes a cloud of uneasy chirp-cawing with bongo or djembe patterns that almost ache for a shift into a tempo that will shake the hips.

That never actually drops either, but these tracks radiate tension that has nothing to do with the absence of the most obviously movement-encouraging drum-machine pulses. Nor does Aguilar turn toward chill-out music. Instead, he creates chilly music, with each musical element its own shiver.

In the opening track, “As the Sun Falls,” those shivers include a voice as pure as Judy Garland’s trilling from some strange distance, and a groaning chime like subway brakes in very slow motion; in “Shattered Horizon,” they include organ tones as elegiac as anything in Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”; in “Back Into You,” they include piano chords of supple sadness.

All these shivers do what shivers are supposed to do, cumulatively: they warm the body. Where the Ashes Glow turns the chilliness of the underground into the warmth of a bonfire in a trash barrel.

Stream the album here.