Expand White Lilies, by Sirintip

White Lilies runs through six songs in less than 25 minutes, yet Sirintip fills those tracks and that time with tremendous density while churning together jazz, pop, classical and electronica.

On two previous and longer collections, Sirintip (surname Phasuk) was more thematic: 2018’s Tribus explored the number three within and without her (she is fluent in three languages, and she has brought her Thai and Swedish heritage to New York City), while 2022’s Carbon dwelled upon climate change and the environment.

She brushes against those themes in White Lilies: the death of her Swedish father, who raised her in Thailand, was an igniting event, and “Lotus” uses the image of a flower rising from mud as metaphor for how a human might blossom beyond mere nature and nurture. This time, however, she lets her emotions shine more light through her art.

Although capable of projects of much larger scale—such as Mycelium, a forthcoming interdisciplinary performance featuring a nine-piece ensemble and inspiration from plankton and fungi—Sirintip’s smaller ambitions here serve to intensify the flow and feeling.

Neither her songs nor her talents are small.

“Motherland” opens the EP with her melodically loamy vocals over trip-hop rhythms coaxed into greater complexity by drummer Nolan Byrd and tenor saxophone passages granted paradoxically tangible ghostliness by Ben Wendel.

“Amygdala” lays more whispery phrasing a la Laufey across Byrd’s skittery sticks and cymbals and deceptively relaxed piano from Kengchakaj (like Byrd, a frequent Sirintip collaborator), while the title song soaks more strident singing in the mystique of female nature, as though drawing upon Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan, and Kate Bush all at once.

“Where Do Souls Go?” closes White Lilies in a mist of synthesized chorale and childlike wonder and loss. As composer, singer, programmer, and producer, Sirintip knows how to evoke so much; more important, she knows when to stop.

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