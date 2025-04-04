Expand Who Believes in Angels? by Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Who Believes in Angels?' by Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile and (Sir) Elton John balance deference and challenge on Who Believes in Angels? This would be impressive for any two strong-willed musical collaborators, much less a highly lauded singer-songwriter who keeps increasing her stylistic range and an elder statesman of adult-contemporary pop.

They embrace still broader collaboration with John’s favorite lyricist, Bernie Taupin, and producer Andrew Watt (who’s also worked with Eddie Vedder and Iggy Pop); all four share writing credits on the 10 songs here. They consistently achieve coherence and frequently achieve more.

With “The Rose of Laura Nyro,” they open the album by including a fifth writer: the late singer and songwriter Nyro herself, via elements sampled from her 1968 song “Eli’s Comin’.” Even that far removed, she adds grace to the grandiosity of a track that lightly echoes John’s 1970s flirtations with glam and prog.

“Swing for the Fences” lingers near the MOR rhythms and teenage insecurities of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” but Carlile’s typically strong lead vocal, John’s supple harmony vocal, Watt’s crisp production, and backing musicians like Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and always-working session bassist Pino Palladino juice it into a modern anthem.

Modernity doesn’t cut it for “Little Richard’s Bible,” which settles for rollicking professionalism rather than sanctifying near the edge of chaos in the unmannered manner of the original wild man of rock ‘n’ roll. Then again, the man himself spent a lifetime backing away from that edge after 1958.

Overall, though, Carlile and John generously showcase their skills, whether floating and then soaring through the richly melodic balladry of the title track or testing the expressiveness of their voices on the promenade of “Someone to Belong to.”

They step back to let each other have a solo moment apiece, hers with the hushed folk heartbreak of “You Without Me” and his with the lugubriously contemplative finale, “When This Old World Is Done With Me.” With Brandi Carlile’s enthusiastic encouragement, Elton John isn’t quite done with this old world.

