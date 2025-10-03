Expand Worldwide by Snooper

Apparently, anything can be punk rock, from Sabrina Carpenter’s sex-pop trolling to the recent, excellent Superman movie. For those of us who had to discover bands like the Clash or the Stooges for ourselves, though, Snooper is a little closer to our idea of punk rock.

The Nashville outfit’s second album, Worldwide, charges out of the gate fists-first with “Opt Out,” 124 seconds of Blair Tramel declaiming lyrics of modern dissociation, Connor Cummins slashing chords from the strings of his electric guitar, and the rhythm encouraging spontaneous breakouts of pogo dancing.

“Opt Out” might remind some punk fans of the Replacements and the Breeders, and Tramel might be as indebted to the late Ari Up, lead singer of the Slits, as to the Riot Grrrl movement, but she and Cummins honor their influences best by using them as goads to their own development.

This development includes John Congleton, a much-employed producer who has worked with the Decemberists. St. Vincent, and Mannequin Pussy. He enhances the brashness that made Snooper’s 2023 debut album, Super Snooper, a hot blast, and he also finds the sonic avenues that best fit the follow-up’s expansion.

Around the core duo, the rest of the band—guitarist Conner Sullivan, bassist Happy Haugen, and drummer Brad Barteau—fuels every groove, from the Dead Milkmen bounce of “Guard Dog” and the textured reverberations of “Star *69” to the X-Ray Spex hysteria of “On Line” and the comparatively cool, glassy-eyed cruise of “Subdivision.”

As might be considered punk tradition, there is a furious remake of a certified classic, in this case the Beatles’ “Come Together.” Snooper condenses it into 91 seconds, with the zooming bass line and the simple chorus sped up to the pace and precision of Bad Religion.

With a brief running time, Worldwide sustains charming obnoxiousness and bash-it-out energy. Apparently, anything can be punk rock; just as apparently, Snooper is more punk rock than most.

