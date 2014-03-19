Yonat: Daybreak

×

Now living in the San Francisco area, onetime Milwaukeean Yonat Mayer offers sparkling, sometimes danceable folk/R&B hybrid sound. Though Yonat numbers Sheryl Crow and Lauryn Hill among her formative influences, it takes no great stretch of imagination to envision her sharing an imaginary Lilith Fair bill somewhere Natalie Merchant and Des’ree, either. Reminiscent of the ’90s though all the aforementioned artists may be, Yonat doesn’t sound dated, instead updating her artistry in a manner that could even find her receiving country airplay in that radio format’s current state.