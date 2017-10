In the ’80s, Youssou N’Dour was still more popular in Africa than elsewhere. But he had a prominent fan, Peter Gabriel, who took him on the road as his opening act. This 1987 concert in Athens documents one night of that tour. N’Dour’s relentlessly rhythmic, gently funky music as well as his soaring melismatic vocals went over well in the crowded amphitheater. Gabriel joined N’Dour on the closing number, an Afro-jam of “In Your Eyes.”