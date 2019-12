Nashville’s two songs convey Milwaukee singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini’s artistry at prime form. Those numbers (whose recording began in Tennessee and was completed in Milwaukee) are sung in tones alternately hushed, hopeful and wounded. Minimal electric instrumentation gives the project a feel of chamber Americana. Sprightlier tempos and sunnier lyrical dispositions serve Pietrini well, but the soft, supple mood he strikes on Nashville becomes him at least as much.