Lex Allen Patiently Awaits Return to Music of Love and Liberation

Creativity has guided Milwaukee singer/songwriter Lex Allen through some of the darkest times of the lockdown.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

Creativity has guided me through some of the darkest times of lockdown. The thought of not being able to perform was, quite frankly, devastating and depressing. I remember waking up with my mind full of uncertainty, wondering how I’d be able to take care of myself. Fortunately, I have a background in photography, retouching, and branding which helped me stay afloat. I'm so grateful to have acquired those skills because, even though I’m not on stage, I'm still flexing my creativity and using my mind to bring another vision to life.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

My days are all about routine. I intentionally have something planned for nearly every minute of the day—from a 6 a.m. wake up call to meditate, all the way to 7 p.m. when I slow down and make dinner. In between those hours, I like to exercise, bike, write, photograph things that inspire me, and plan release strategies of new music.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Absolutely! Right now, I’m in the mindset of healing myself emotionally from this lockdown and planning life post-COVID. Lockdown has prioritized the importance of mental health in the arts and all the spaces we bring our energy. That’ll be a big part of what I'm bringing to the table with my music and the new mission for myself when we are able to gather again.

