Songwriter John Kocher Turns ‘Holding Pattern’ Into a Concept Album

We explore how Midwest musicians are dealing with lockdowns, sheltering and the uncertain near-future of live events.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

Personally, the lockdown has done a lot to enhance my creativity. I am a naturally anxious person and I most certainly don’t deal well with change! Because of this, I need an outlet for all those messy emotions and that is where music comes into play.

Obviously, being quarantined for a few months allowed for plenty of “think time” and I was able to reflect on not only myself, but also the state of our world. The lockdown was what helped to materialize my new concept album, Holding Pattern.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

Like many songwriters will tell you, our minds are always working 24/7. It can be both a blessing and a curse because it makes trying to relax a real challenge. There are nights where I will wake up at 2 or 3 a.m. and write a song in the notes section of my phone. A day that was supposed to be spent out at the pool can end up becoming a five-hour recording session in the basement.

However, as for a routine I really don’t have one. When inspiration hits, I do my very best to capture it and form it into something that I feel is an accurate representation of what I am trying to convey to the world.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Yes and no. I am reaching out to a few venues that have outdoor patios as to be socially responsible during these strange times. A large part of my plans revolve around a full-length album I am planning to drop within the next year, as well as finding new and interesting ways to market myself and collaborating with other artists. On this album, I was able to collaborate with many talented local musicians and even shared a track with one of my favorite rappers, Ras Kass.

When things calm down a bit, I might be a tad more aggressive in terms of booking live shows around the Milwaukee area.

